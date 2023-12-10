Shropshire Farming Talk: Slurry infrastructure grants open for applications

This round of funding is more than double that of the first to meet increased demand.

The grant is available to help replace, build additional, expand or cover existing slurry stores to reach the grant storage requirements based on existing livestock numbers.

The stores must be fit with an impermeable cover, unless installing a slurry bag or treating slurry through acidification.

There is a range of different types of stores available, including above-ground steel slurry stores, precast circular concrete slurry stores, earth bank lagoons without or with synthetic liner, stores using precast rectangular concrete panels and large volume supported slurry bags (over 2,500 cubic metres)

The grant will also fund items necessary for the basic functioning of new or expanded slurry stores, such as reception pits, slurry pumps and agitators.

Funding available is between £25,000 to £250,000 is available for each applicant business, with a maximum of three claims for the duration of the project. As with most grants, payments will be in arrears.

The grant uses standard costs to work out the maximum amount available. Applicants will be able to claim the standard cost per item or 50% of the total invoice costs, whichever is the lower amount.

Application Process: Stage 1: Use the online slurry wizard tool to determine your future slurry storage requirements.

Stage 2: Use the online eligibility checker to determine your eligibility and to confirm the amount of grant available, based on your storage requirements. If you are shortlisted, a slurry store location and design assessment form will need to be completed.

Stage 3: The RPA will prioritise projects with the greatest environmental benefits. If eligible, an invite will then be sent to submit a full application.

To find more about the Slurry Infrastructure Grant and the opportunities that it offers,email me at sarah.meredith@berrys.uk.com.

Sarah Meredith, of Berrys