The successful family-run dealership, based on the Livestock Market complex, outside of Bridgnorth, has celebrated its 20th anniversary.

Customer relations remain as strong as ever and sales are positive and there are potentially plans for a further recruit to be added to the small, expanding team.

Farm & Garden Machinery offers a wide range of agricultural and garden equipment, quad bikes, lawnmowers, strimmers and chainsaws and was set up by Neil and Andrea Morris in 2003 with the pair having originally met as young farmers. They married in 2000 and set up their own dealership.

They haven’t looked back since.

Suzuki GB are among the high-profile businesses to have traded with the Bridgnorth company for the whole 20 years.

That makes Farm & Garden Machinery one of the Japanese manufacturer’s longest standing ATV Dealerships in the UK.

“Neil and I were only in our 20s when we set the business up,” says Andrea. “So we are really proud of what we have achieved.

“We have been here for 20 years now and the business is still thriving. We are extremely busy, which is something to really celebrate.”

Key to such success is the company’s work with its customers – gaining trust, earning respect and building relationships.

“We have a wide range of customers,” Andrea adds. “These include farmers and landscaping business, plus the domestic sector.

“We also serve commercial customers such as councils and private estates.

“We are lucky in the sense that we have built up a reputation thanks to people spreading news about us, through word of mouth,” Andrea continues.

“I think people know the service they will get from us and have been happy with that, which is something we take pride in.

“The majority of customers have been with us for the 20 years and have stuck with us.

“It’s lovely actually because a lot of customers, such as those regulars within the farming community, have become our friends over the years.”

The business has a whole range of products which have proved popular with customers .

“We are delighted that we have been able to work with Suzuki for 20 years,” Andrea adds. “And we also work with Polaris, which we have done since just before lockdown, and that has gone from strength to strength.

“The Rangers we sell are very popular.”

Past success is something to reflect on but Farm & Garden Machinery is also looking to a bright future.

“We are excited for the future,” said Andrea. “Farming practices have to go on and the need to maintain machinery remains high. We remain focused on looking after customers and maintaining high standards.”