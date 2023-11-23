FARMING TALK: AHDB’s new knowledge exchange manager for dairy in the West Midlands

I hope to bring valuable experience in genetics, consultancy and project management from the Genus ABS Graduate Management Trainee Programme.

I took part in the programme following three years with the company while I studied for my degree.

In 2021, I was awarded Farmers Weekly Agricultural Student of the Year.

Growing up on my family’s dairy and beef farm, I developed a keen interest in showing cattle with my local Holstein Young Breeder’s Club.

I’m also an NFU Dairy Board member, which has provided me with helpful insights into policy and government lobbying.

I’ll help farmers in the West Midlands to achieve their business goals by sharing knowledge and practical experience, working closely with strategic farms in the region.

I’ll act as farmers’ first point of contact with AHDB, supplying advice, directing them to sources of information and organising meetings and discussion groups.

My remit covers Staffordshire, Shropshire, Worcestershire, Warwickshire and parts of Leicestershire.

I’m passionate about animal health and welfare, which is why I chose to study BSc Animal Science at the University of Nottingham, where I helped with research trials focussing on calf behaviour.

I’m excited to meet farmers and understand their business goals and motivations through discussion groups and workshops.

Jess White, AHDB Dairy Knowledge Exchange Manager