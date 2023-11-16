Rea Valley Tractors (RVT),which has worked in the agricultural machinery industry for nearly 40 years, is a main dealer for New Holland.

And now the renowned New Holland CR combine and alternative propulsion tractors, T7 Methane Power LNG and the T4 Electric Power, have received prestigious gold and silver Awards at Agritechnica 2023.

The awards are the latest recognition of the New Holland CR combine and alternative propulsion tractors outstanding contributions to agricultural innovation and productivity.

Matt Mulligan, Managing Director of Rea Valley Tractors (RVT), said: "For nearly four decades, RVT has cemented its role as a trusted partner for farmers and contractors in pursuit of cutting-edge machinery. As the agricultural landscape evolves, our unwavering mission is to provide the necessary resources and support for our customers.

“Our tractors and farm machinery, known for their versatility, extend beyond traditional agriculture, benefiting a spectrum of industries and activities that demand efficient, heavy-duty equipment.

"Central to our approach is recognising the shifting landscape of farming challenges, with productivity, sustainability, and the latest innovations taking precedence in our product portfolio. These DLG awards, reaffirm our commitment to equipping farmers, contractors and other businesses with the tools to excel in today's competitive agricultural arena."

Boasting a JCB Centre of Excellence, a dedicated Kuhn Baler Centre, in-house Precision Farming division and an Isuzu commercial vehicle division, RVT has a wealth of industry expertise providing a one-stop-shop for agricultural and ground care needs.

It has depots in Shrewsbury, Newport and Welshpool and is supported by more than 140 employees.