Farming issues on agenda as MP speaks at Oswestry meeting

A Shropshire MP was the guest speaker at the Oswestry branch National Farmers Union AGM.

By Matthew Panter
Helen Morgan MP speaks at the NFU meeting

Helen Morgan, MP for North Shropshire, spoke about issues in the agricultural industry after a challenging year for British farming.

She answered questions from farmers on a variety of topics including high energy and input costs, foreign trade deals and the Sustainable Farming Incentive.

She said: "I really value opportunities to speak to local farmers and those in the wider agricultural industry, and so was very happy to get a chance to hear from the Oswestry branch NFU about the issues impacting farms in our area.

“It is clear there are some real crises in British farming – foreign trade deals undercutting our produce, high energy costs, and the low take-up of the replacement scheme for farm payments.

“I am always happy to stand up and offer my full support for our farmers if there are any issues I can help sort out, or any wrongs I can help put right.”

