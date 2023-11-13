Farming issues on agenda as MP speaks at Oswestry meeting

Helen Morgan, MP for North Shropshire, spoke about issues in the agricultural industry after a challenging year for British farming.

She answered questions from farmers on a variety of topics including high energy and input costs, foreign trade deals and the Sustainable Farming Incentive.

She said: "I really value opportunities to speak to local farmers and those in the wider agricultural industry, and so was very happy to get a chance to hear from the Oswestry branch NFU about the issues impacting farms in our area.

“It is clear there are some real crises in British farming – foreign trade deals undercutting our produce, high energy costs, and the low take-up of the replacement scheme for farm payments.

“I am always happy to stand up and offer my full support for our farmers if there are any issues I can help sort out, or any wrongs I can help put right.”