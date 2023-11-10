New CLA president sets out ambitions for year ahead

Victoria Vyvyan, who succeeds Mark Tufnell as the 56th president in the Association’s 116-year history, has outlined those as priorities that will be at the heart of her presidency.

Victoria said: “I want every landowner, every farmer, every rural entrepreneur to know that the CLA is on their side. As President, I will be unrelenting in pursuit of an environment that allows our businesses, our landscapes and our way of life to thrive.

“This is a crucial time for farming and the rural economy, and the unique role that the CLA plays has never been more important.

“Environmental Land Management schemes are being rolled out, BPS is being cut, rural communities are being hit hard by the cost of living crisis, and persistently low economic productivity is hampering our businesses and workers.

“Yet farmers, landowners and rural businesses are dynamic and forward-thinking, helping to feed the nation, create jobs, build homes, fight climate change and look after the environment. With the right support and ambition the full potential of the countryside can be unlocked.

“I aim to work with the whole CLA team across England and Wales to make sure that our members' interests are fairly represented in the run-up to the General Election and under the next government, whatever its colour.”

Victoria’s priorities tie in with the CLA’s Rural Powerhouse campaign, which highlights how the rural economy is 19 per cent less productive than the national average. By closing this productivity gap, we could add £43bn to the national GDP.

Gavin Lane is appointed CLA Deputy President, while Joe Evans becomes Vice President.