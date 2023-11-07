Shropshire smallholding dating back to 1600s offers 'myriad of opportunities'

Believed to date back in part to the 1600s, Wilbrighton Manor Farmhouse, near Newport – available for £900,000 – is thought to have once been thatched.

With later extensions and additions, the marketing team at Berrys, say it offers feature fireplaces, exposed brickwork, quarry tiled floors and timber beams throughout.

An open-plan living space with large central chimney breast hosts a kitchen/breakfast room boasting an inglenook fireplace with Aga, dining room with open timber framing to sitting room with log burning stove and former ‘cheese room’ study.

The farmhouse

Off the kitchen is a useful utility room, shower room and large drawing room with open fireplace overlooking the rear garden and pond.

On the first floor, a landing room with open timber frame to secondary area, could easily accommodate a double bedroom, landing area and family bathroom, or master suite.

There are three further bedrooms and a secondary staircase, each with timber boarded floors and period feature fireplaces.

To the outside of the property there are a range of traditional brick outbuildings with potential for a variety of uses including stabling, storage or even change of use to business or residential subject to obtaining the relevant planning consents.

Also externally, 6.25 acres of pastureland arranged in two paddocks wraps around the property providing land suitable for grazing and mowing as well as adequate space for the creation of an orchard, kitchen garden or wildlife habitat.

"Wilbrighton Manor Farm is a charming residential smallholding with an abundance of potential," said Melanie Holt, of Berrys.

For further information, call Melanie Holt on 07469 858749 or email melanie.holt@berrys.uk.com.