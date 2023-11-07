Shropshire hill farmers invited to attend roadshow

The roadshow event on the new Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) will be led by the NFU's expert team covering everything farmers need to know about the scheme and how to apply.

The event is at the Salwey Arms, Wooferton, on Wednesday, November 22, from 2pm to 4pm.

NFU Shropshire county adviser Edward Garratt said: “The SFI roadshow will cover what offers are available, considerations around eligibility, monitoring and compliance as well as factors to bear in mind for those with existing stewardship agreements.

“Senior NFU advisers will give the latest updates, outlining the scheme rules and timescale for SFI and what to expect in 2024.”

To register call the regional hub on 02476 939402 or nfu_midlands@nfu.org.uk by email.