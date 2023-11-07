Shropshire cereal farmers can attend meeting at NFU headquarters

The next crops board meeting will be held at Agriculture House, Stoneleigh Park, on November 13 at 10.30am.

Farmers will have the opportunity to put their questions to Red Tractor combinable crops and sugar beet sector chair Kit Papworth, as well as Tom Clarke, chair of Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) Cereals and Oilseeds and divisional director of Ken Boyns who also leads on the sector.

County farmers who would like to attend can reserve a place by contacting the regional hub on 02476 939402 or nfu_midlands@nfu.org.uk by email