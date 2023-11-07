NFU Deputy President Tom Bradshaw will be at the meeting on November 29 at 6pm at the Wroxeter Hotel, Wroxeter.

NFU work and campaigning, sector updates and branch news will be on the agenda alongside commodity board reports and a presentation to the best county group.

There will also be a young farmers’ update and one from rural charity RABI.

All members are welcome to attend.

For further details please contact the regional office on 02476 939402.