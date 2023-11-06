NFU set to stage mental health training session in Telford

The Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution training, which will see the NFU also working with standards organisations NSF and CVF, is designed to help people to be more confident in talking to others about how they feel.

The session will be held in the Shropshire NFU county meeting room at Agriculture House, Telford, on Thursday, November 23 from 10am to 2pm.

Places are strictly limited and on a first come first served basis. Contact anitar455@gmail.com to book by email.