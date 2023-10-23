Shropshire Farming Talk: New rights to make barn conversions more straightforward

Suzanne Tucker, FBC Manby Bowdler

The latest proposed changes to the permitted development rights were under consultation until the end of September and, if they become law, there are some important changes coming down the track for farmers.

Firstly, there are planned changes to the size and number of Class Q homes (agricultural buildings converted into dwellings) which can be delivered by a farmer, allowing more homes to be delivered, and expanding the type and location of buildings that can benefit from the right as well as extending the scope of works that can be undertaken.

The proposals are that regulations are simplified to a single maximum floorspace of either 100 or 150sqm per home, while the maximum number of homes per agricultural unit increases from 5 to 10 and an overall maximum floorspace changing use of 1000sqm.

This encourages farmers to deliver a greater number of smaller homes on their land, by re-using existing buildings with the intention of reducing the pressure to build homes on greenfield sites.

The proposed PD rights changes also suggest that rear extensions to Class Q conversions be allowed. Previously, any increase in the size of the original agricultural building was not allowed but this could be waved through in the future, allowing single storey extensions of up to 4m to the back of a building if the land is already hard-surfaced (for example if it’s a farmyard), with any extension falling within the overall floorspace limit.

Whatever dwellings you have planned, the existing agricultural building will need to comply with minimum space standards (a floorspace of 37sqm) before being granted permission to be developed.

It is also proposed that the Class Q PD rights be extended to apply in National Parks and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty (such as the Shropshire Hills AONB) with a view to delivering more rural homes in such locations through the re-use of underused buildings.

There are also proposed changes for buildings changing from agricultural to commercial use (Class R) including extending it to buildings currently used for forestry or equestrian use, and also to allow different uses – for example outdoor sports or fitness use or the processing of raw goods (where they are produced on the farm and are to be sold on site),as well as allowing a mix of uses and a doubling of the allowable floorspace to 1,000sqm.