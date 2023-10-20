Brothers win trophy at record-breaking Bishops Castle sale

Pictured with Jack Bedell Cup and the champion pen of Limousin heifers are (from left) Simon Bedell, judge Michael Brooke, winners Mike and Phil Wood and judge Samantha Brooke.

The siblings, who farm as J. A. Wood & Sons, Kinnerton, secured both the champion and reserve champion prizes, awarded by judges Michael and Samantha Brooke from Doncaster.

The cup and champion prize went to a pen of five 355kg British Blue cross Limousin heifers which sold for £1,580 per head and the reserve champion prize went to a pen of four 355kg Limousin steers which sold for £1,210 per head.

The Wood brothers were congratulated by auctioneer James Evans, a director of Halls, who conducted the sale on behalf of Bishops Castle & District Quality Cattle Association at Bishops Castle Auction.

“This sale included an outstanding run of cattle from the Wood brothers who are noted in the Limousin and Belgian Blue breeding world,” said James.

“They invest in top quality bulls to ensure that they breed the best cattle.

“Demand for young, top quality suckler calves has been exceptional during 2023 with prices per kilo reaching new heights. Bishops Castle and surrounding area has a number of top class suckler herds which are producing high quality, well-bred calves ideal for the current market requirements.

“We have buyers travelling from across England and Wales to Bishops Castle Auction. The demand for heifers for breeding has also increased substantially over the last few years with the best quality achieving £2,020 in this sale.”

The sale attracted a ringful of determined buyers which ensured an fantastic trade for the quality cattle on offer, most of which were under 12 months old.

Steers averaged 340p per kg and £1,160 with highs of 463.2p per kg for a 285kg British Blue from J. A. Wood & Son and £1,660 for a 470kg Limousin from E. H. Pennie & Son, Gwern y Ychain, Llandyssil, Montgomery.

Heifers averaged even more to 345p per kg and £1,166 to a maximum of 550.8p per kg for a 305kg Limousin from the Wood family and £2,020 for a 450kg Limousin from the Pennie family.

British Blue cross steers sold to £1,330 per head from Messrs J. A. Wood & Sons and 463.20p per kg from the same vendor. Charolais cross: £1,100 per head from Messrs R. F. Gough & Son, New House Farm, Newcastle and 268.30p per kg from the same vendor. Limousin cross: £1,660 per head from Messrs E. H. Pennie & Son and 415.10p per kg for a bunch of seven steers from Messrs J. A. Wood & Sons.

Heifers: Blonde cross: £1,030 per head from Messrs F. G. Windsor & Sons and 327p per kg from the same vendor. British Blue cross: £1,700 per head for one heifer from Messrs J. A. Wood & Sons and 483.90p per kg for a heifer from the same vendor. Charolais cross: £1,040 per head and 239.10p per kg for four heifers from Messrs G. E., M. D. & E. S. Jones, Weston. Limousin cross: £2,020 per head from Messrs E. H. Pennie & Son and 550.80p per kg from Messrs J. A. Wood & Sons.