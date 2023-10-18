Shropshire Farming Talk: Is it time for change?

Jonty Cliffe, rural surveyor with Barbers

Add to that higher interest rates increasing the costs of existing debt and a severe lack of the availability of suitable staff and many are starting to seriously consider their future in agriculture.

Over recent months we have seen more farms and areas of bare land coming to the market and whilst an increase in supply usually adversely affects prices, this does not seem to be happening despite the constraints that farmers are facing.

Perhaps, as in all business, we are seeing that those are making good profits continue to expand their empires whilst those smaller farms are being squeezed out of the market.

There is a saying that with every change there is opportunity.

The hardest thing to do is sit down and talk about it.

Is now the time for you to start considering your options?