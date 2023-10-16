Sparkling store cattle trade at Bishops Castle auction

Pictured (from left) are Tom Gittins, Cup judge Roger Jordin, Halls managing director Jon Quinn, judge Lawrence Jordin, Halls chairman Allen Gittins, cup winner Vic Morris and Halls director and auctioneer James Evans.

Bishops Castle Auction, organised by Halls, saw an entry of 375 store cattle, which met a fast trade from start to finish with a total clearance to a crowded ring of buyers.

The Tom Gittins Cup for the winner of the prize classes, judged by Roger and Lawrence Jordin of Enville, went to Vic Morris of S. J. C. Morris & Sons, Whitcott Evan Farm, Clun for five 470 kilo Limousin steers which sold at £1,570.

First prize heifers were a bunch of 380 kilo British Blues which sold at £1,500 from J. A. Wood & Sons of Kinnerton who also won second in both classes with an excellent run of Limousins.

Steers averaged £1,316 and 300p per kilo to 356p per kilo from the Wood family and £1,750 from M Owen Cold Hill. Heifers averaged 295p per kilo and £1,240 to a staggering maximum of 465p per kilo and £2020 for Belgian Blue cross, again from the Wood family.

Prize winners were: Steers: 1, S. J. C. Morris & Sons for 470kg steers which sold for £1,570; 2, J. A. Wood & Sons, Kinnerton for 415kg steers which sold for £1,350. Heifers: 1, J. A. Wood & Sons for 385kg heifers which sold for £1,500; 2, J. A. Wood & Sons for 380kg heifers which sold for £1,250.

Other leading prices were Steers: Blonde cross: £1,595 for a steer from Messrs B.O. & C. E. Roberts, Forge Farm and 316.90p per kilo for two steers from the same vendor. British Blue cross: £1,750 for a steer from Mr M. H. Owen, Cold Hill and 324.30p per kilo for a steer from Messrs J. A. Wood & Sons. Aberdeen Angus cross: £1,060 for a steer from Messrs F. G. & A. M. Windsor, Pentre Farm and 235.60p per kilo for a steer from the same vendor.

Charolais cross: £1,615 for a steer from Messrs E. D. & H. J. Roberts, Pantgwyn and 323.10p per kilo for a steer from Mr R. Llewellyn, Lynwood Farm. Simmental cross: £1,190 for a steer from Messrs C. J. Davies & Sons, Amblecote and 220.40p per kilo for a steer from the same vendor. Limousin cross: £1,600 a head for two steers from Mr R. Llewellyn, Lynwood Farm and 356.20p per kilo for a steer from Messrs J. A. Wood & Sons.

Heifers: Blonde cross: £1,390 for a heifer from Messrs B.O. & C. E. Roberts and 298.90p per kilo for a heifer from the same vendor. British Blue cross: £2,000 for a heifer from Messrs J. A. Wood & Sons and 465.10p per kilo for a heifer from the same vendor. Charolais cross: £1,570 for a heifer from Messrs E. D. & H. J. Roberts and 310.90p per kilo for a heifer from the same vendor. Limousin cross: £2,020 for a heifer from Messrs J. A. Wood & Sons and 459.10p per kilo for a heifer from the same vendor.

Bishops Castle Auction is holding a suckled calves and weanlings show and sale with an excellent entry of 225 for Bishops Castle and District Quality Cattle Association on Thursday, starting at 10.30am.

The Jack Bedell Cup will be on offer to winner of the prize classes. For a catalogue, contact Halls on 01588 638755.