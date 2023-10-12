Dairy farms to take part in knowledge-sharing programme

Doreen Anderson

The programme represents the wide range of farm businesses across the UK, with each farm acting as a focal point for regional and national discussions and I'd like to tell Shropshire farmers more about it.

Lydney Park Farms, Dillington Farms and Moorhouse Hall Farm are the first three of ten farms in the new cohort.

They are all solid performers who will openly share their experiences, performance figures and goals, and we’re thrilled to have them as part of the scheme.

Lydney Park Farms is part of the Lydney Park Estate in Gloucestershire. A team managed by Gavin Green milk 850 Jersey-cross cows twice a day, producing around 4,750 litres of milk and calving in a 10-week block that starts in the spring. The farm consistently grows around 12.5-15t dm/ha most years and, as part of the Strategic Dairy Farm programme, is planning to implement changes to their system to adapt to the principles of their consumer conscious milk buyer.

Dillington Farms is a successful mixed farming business in Somerset with dairying at its heart. With tourism and an array of enterprises running on the estate, farming that both enhances the environment and drives profit is a priority. This 870 ha farm focuses on renewable energy, home-grown feeds and is involved in an extensive mid-tier scheme. The herd currently comprises a dairy herd of around 350 cross-bred cows, yielding approximately 10,800 litres per cow per year and calving all year round.

Ollie Blackburn is the farm manager at Dillington. He describes the programme as “a great opportunity to work with different people from around the industry and a chance do things in a more sustainable way.’’

Whilst Ollie feels that Dillington may be doing things slightly differently to others, he acknowledges that it is always good to be challenged in a positive way and says he can’t wait to share experiences and learn from others. The estate’s farming policies have changed massively over the last few years, and it is now very environmentally focused.

Moorhouse Hall in Wigton is a family run farm with 100 Holstein cows following an autumn calving cycle. The herd is genomically tested for superior genetics and the farm champions multi-cut silage practices. The farm produces an impressive 3,500−4,500 litres of milk from forage and is proud partners with First Milk. As a Strategic Dairy Farm, Moorhouse Hall farm is committed to continuous improvement and its goals include a focus on sustainable genetics and experimenting with new crops.

These farms will be involved in various on-farm and virtual meetings over the next few years, opening up discussions and giving farmers a chance to share their stories. The launch events for these farms will include farm tours, with an opportunity to find out more about operations, performance figures and goals for the farm. This will give attendees the unique chance to measure their own performance against others, and to discuss areas for improvement with AHDB experts.

The Strategic Dairy Farm programme aims to improve business resilience and performance across the dairy industry through knowledge exchange and the adoption of best practices. The programme is funded by AHDB and the Betty Lawes Foundation, and there is a Steering Group attached to all the new farms, helping to drive the programme and further support farmer to farmer learning which sits at the core of AHDB activities.

We are delighted to welcome three new farms into our network, and I would strongly encourage any dairy farmers to get involved in this programme and consider attending the launch events.

Listening to farmers challenge and support each other while discussing ideas for improving their businesses is amazing. Ideas are constantly being shared both between the farmers individually, and between AHDB and the farmers, driving positive change for everyone involved.

The meeting dates for the three new Strategic Dairy Farms launches are:

12 October - Lydney Park, Gloucestershire

25 October - Dillington Farms, Somerset

7 November - Moorhouse Hall Farm, Cumbria

If you want to learn more about AHDB’s Strategic Dairy Farm network, visit: https://ahdb.org.uk/farm-excellence/dairy

Book your place at one of the upcoming farm launch events: https://ahdb.org.uk/events