Shropshire Farming Talk: Anxiety never fades ahead of tests

Helen Cork

This week we’re preparing for our whole herd TB test, complete with the bi-annual trepidation of coaxing cattle in and praying that none of them decide to high-tail it before the pen gate is firmly shut.

We have been fortunate with clear tests for many years.

However, the anxiety never fades ahead of each vet visit.

Hopefully, Saturday evening will bring a reason to celebrate at the annual Blymhill Agricultural Discussion Group (BADG) Harvest Supper, enjoyed by those on both sides of the Shropshire/Staffordshire border and kindly supported by agricultural businesses.

At the beginning of November, the BADG kicks off with a series of winter talks.

Our first speaker, farmer Richard Bower, will explain how he has expanded his business with The Play Barn and offers seasonal, fun, and educational activities to families at Lower Drayton Farm, whilst he successfully manages a mixed farming enterprise.

In December, ‘Member's Night’ sees three local farmers enlighten us about their farming systems and aspirations.

Across the world, rural discussion group meetings and farm walks serve as social occasions for local farming communities, fostering the exchange of knowledge and stories, and providing an opportunity to enjoy the company of like-minded individuals, which is important for us all, particularly when times are challenging.

You never know who you might meet at your local discussion group!