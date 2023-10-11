'High quality' farmland for sale at Shrewsbury auction

Land at Sarnau

Nearly 25 acres of versatile, level grassland with good road access on the edge of the hamlet of Sarnau, near Llanymynech will be going under the hammer at Halls’ collective property and land auction at Halls’ Battlefield head office in Shrewsbury on October 20.

With a guide price of £250,000 to £275,000, the land is retained in two principal enclosures and conveniently situated on the edge of Sarnau, with easy access to the market towns of Welshpool and Oswestry.

Halls’ chairman Allen Gittins, who is conducting the auction, said the land, which has potential for grass and arable production.

“The land is situated in an area renowned for its heavy stocking capabilities, so should be of interest to farmers looking to supplement their existing acreages and also to those with equestrian interests, as it would also be ideal for horses,” he added.

“It is unusual for such a high quality parcel of land to become available for purchase in this area.”