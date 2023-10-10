Shropshire cheese makers looking at long-term with extension plan

The proposals have been placed with Shropshire Council by Belton Farm Ltd, in Whitchurch.
Belton Farm has been producing cheese for many years and a planning, design and access statement from Chartered Building Surveyor, Gary Chesters, says the company wants to plan long-term.
Mr Chesters' report says: "The existing cheese production plant needs to be updated, otherwise, in the coming years, the company may find itself falling behind its competitors."
Under the proposal there would be an extension to the existing production building of 37m long x 30m x 9.5m.
The report adds: "The extension is required to allow Belton Farm to modernise and plan for a long-term future of cheese production.
"This is a well established site with long history of cheese production which provide a good source of local employment on the periphery of Whitchurch.
"The proposed development will not have an unacceptable impact upon the character or appearance of the area, or a detrimental impact on residential amenities."
The planning application can be see by searching for 23/04222/FUL at pa.shropshire.gov.uk