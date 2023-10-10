Claudia, Aurel and Ilinca

Claudia and Aurel Cristea have lived in the UK for more than eight years, having arrived in London from Galati in the south east of Romania.

The pair, who have a six-year-old daughter called Ilinca, are both from farming backgrounds and want to go back to their agricultural roots.

The family are desperately seeking land to rent in Shropshire or mid-Wales to start farming but say recent visits to the region have not born fruit and they have even been turned away, without conversation, by some.

"I understand that some may see us as coming from outside but we want to make a life for ourselves and work hard," said Claudia.

"We come from a farming background back in Romania, raising milking sheep and cows"

Ilinca with some farm animals

"We have tried applying to a few council farms in Wales but have not been shortlisted and during our visit to the area to see a few houses, we asked the local farmers if they had a few acres of grazing land to rent to start raising sheep.

"Some who answered us were not very receptive to our requirements and it is a challenge but this is something we really want to do.

"Aurel and I are both from farming backgrounds and Ilinca loves being around farm animals.

"We want to relocate to a countryside area to get some land to start farming as if there are no farmers, there is no food for the population."

The family are hoping to move to Shropshire

"We know that many young people nowadays are not interested in farming any more but we are and we are committed to collaborating with local farmers.

"We just need someone to give us a chance, who is willing to rent us some land to start farming, using sustainable practices, raising sheep, and offering our daughter the countryside life between animals and within the community spirit."