Student to use Harper Adams education to boost food security in Nigeria

Faith Mohammed

Faith Mohammed was encouraged to study at Harper Adams by a friend who introduced her to the Marshal Papworth Fund, an agricultural development charity which provides opportunities for students from developing countries.

The opportunities include a 10-week short course, which is run as a bespoke programme with Harper Adams.The Fund also offers Masters scholarships at leading UK agricultural colleges and universities such as Harper Adams.

Faith was one of the students chosen for a full year scholarship, and said: “Studying Agricultural Sciences and Production Systems at Harper Adams was a comprehensive and rewarding educational journey, seamlessly blending theoretical knowledge with practical application.”

While studying for her undergraduate degree in Nigeria, Faith worked on research focused on creating a sustainable biocontrol approach to address bacterial wilt, a plant pathogen affecting tomatoes, which is where her dedication to ensuring people have access to safe and nutritious food began.

She said: “This research experience ignited my interest in food security, and inspired me to seek additional training at the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA). It also laid a solid foundation for my academic pursuits at Harper Adams University.

“I plan to apply the theoretical knowledge I have acquired in an industrial setting, simultaneously gaining practical experience. My objective is to contribute significantly to food security, as well as actively engage in community development in Nigeria and beyond.”

Having spent a year studying at Harper Adams, she believes that, while she found aspects of life in the UK challenging, the support which she has received at the University made the difference to both her learning and her future career.

She added: “Living in Shropshire has been an incredible experience. The convenience of accessing supermarkets and shops, along with the friendly and approachable local community, has made my stay here enjoyable. I appreciate the serene natural settings where I can reflect and find solace during times of stress.

“Harper Adams offers ample opportunities for personal and professional development, fostering both academic and career growth. Studying here presented certain challenges for me as an international student, mainly due to the differences between the educational systems here and in my home country.