'Hub of trade' for farmers receives praise from MP

Helen Morgan spoke to farmers at the auction

The North Shropshire MP has been a consistent advocate for farmers in her constituency, calling on DEFRA to adopt a strategy rooted in food production and for a package to extend farming subsidies and help farmers adapt to tough economic times.

She praised the hard work of those running the Livestock Market and reminded farmers in her constituency that she is ‘always here to help’ if they need an advocate.

She said: “The hustle and bustle of Oswestry Livestock Market is something really worth seeing.

"This is a hub of trade not just for Shropshire but for Mid and North Wales, and serves as one of the largest markets for cattle and sheep in the whole country – it shows how hard the industry works to put food on the table for the nation.

“Our farmers have not had an easy time with harsh cuts to subsidies and the introduction of a new scheme that has hit wide of the mark. We need a strategy rooted in food production at DEFRA, and action to see subsidy schemes extended to help the agricultural industry adapt.