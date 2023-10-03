Shrewsbury sheep sale billed as 'one not to be missed'

The programme for the sale

The 23rd annual joint production sale of pedigree in-lamb Charollais ewes and ewe lambs takes place at Shrewsbury Auction Centre on Saturday.

Auctioneers Halls have secured the British Charollais Sheep Society sale, which starts at 12 noon, for the first time.

Ninety of the country’s elite Charollais females are set to go under the hammer, including 73 in-lamb shearling ewes, 13 ewe lambs and four ewes.

Titled the ‘Shrewsbury Saucy Sale’, it includes the entire crop of 2023 yearling ewes from the award-winning Edstaston flock of pedigree Charollais sheep owned by Robert and Jeanette Gregory from Harmer Hill, Shrewsbury.

Other noted flocks represented in the sale include Dalby ‘PE’, Wolston ‘UA’, Micklehills ‘ZWA’, Foxhill ‘XWY’, Knockin ‘XXJ’, Rigghead ‘HR’, Willow ‘WKM’, Moelfryn ‘WGC’ and Ffrwd ‘YET’.

“A couple of exciting additions make the show one not to be missed,” said Mr Gregory.

“All participating flocks carry some of the best Charollais genetics in the UK and have the potential to breed buyers something really special for both the show and sale ring.”

Referring to the yearling ewes from his flock, he added: “Twenty of the 21 ewes are bred from several generations of Edstaston ewes, thus providing potential purchasers with confidence to buy knowing the ewes will give them a consistency that only comes from long established families.

“This is a glorious opportunity for someone wanting to start up in Charollais or just adding to an already established flock by purchasing ewes with 36 years of safe and reliable breeding behind them.”

Auctioneer Chris Potter, from Halls, added: “We are delighted to be bringing this annual sale to Shrewsbury Auction Centre. We have entries from as far away as Devon and Anglesey and it’s an exciting opportunity to buy elite pedigree females from the Charollais breed.”

On-line bidding will be available via the MartEye platform.