Shropshire Farming Talk: Maximising the value of your wheat crop

Paul Crump, Wynnstay Group Plc

However, premium potential is not exclusive to Group One wheat varieties.

In reality, the potential for premiums extend to many Group Two, Three, and Four varieties, providing they meet specific quality standards.

I highly encourage you to have your grain tested, even when the current market outlook seems less than favourable, as opportunities may manifest themselves later.

When it comes to the task of wheat sampling, there are two primary methods:

Bucket sampling: This involves taking a sample from each trailer and combining them in a bucket to establish an average representation for the entire storage shed which can be sent for further in-depth analysis.

On-farm sampling: For a more targeted approach, Wynnstay can dispatch a team to your farm to gather samples directly from the storage shed, allowing for precise sampling of specific varieties or areas.

Not all growers plan to sell their grain immediately, so after analysis it is important not to forget about that crop.

Nine months has gone into growing the crop, so you do not want to lose that quality in storage – to avoid bugs and hotspots, keep monitoring the crop and keep the temperature down in the store.

Premiums do vary year on year, but this year with the weather and the mixed bag of grain – there’s a bigger gap between feed wheat and milling wheat prices – highlighting substantial opportunities.

Current premiums (August 2023) are region dependant:

Group one - Circa £50/tonne over feed wheat

Hard wheat – Circa £5-10/tonne over feed wheat

Group two – If full specification marginally lower than Group One

Notably, varieties such as Pallidium and KWS Extase offer premiums closely aligned with Group One.

Although yields this year have been varied, achieving the requisite 10.7% protein threshold for hard wheat varieties like Graham, Costello, and Dawsum remains entirely attainable.

Following the analysis, the generated report offers crucial insights into your grain's quality that allows the GrainLink team to provide recommendations on the most fitting end-market for your crop.

Even if you've already forward sold your wheat as feed, it's not too late to explore the possibility of selling it for milling.

Samples can still be taken, and if market conditions and quality criteria align, an upgrade to milling wheat becomes feasible.

For those interested in such opportunities, don't hesitate to reach out to the GrainLink team.