Land at Burwood.

Halls are conducting the sale of the land at Middle Westhope and Burwood, Craven Arms on behalf of Mrs Betty Manley, who is retiring from farming.

The 47.74 acres of land at Middle Westhope Farm and 35.73 acres at Burwood have a guide price of £10,000 per acre.

No Basic Payment entitlements are being sold with the land, which is available as a whole or in two lots.

Offers must be received, either by letter or email, at Halls’ head office in Shrewsbury by 12 noon on Wednesday, October 25.

The land at Middle Westhope.

“Gently sloping and free draining, the versatile land is capable of growing either good cash crops or grass,” said Peter Willcock, from Halls, who is handling the sale.

“It has recently been in an arable reversion scheme, having previously been in arable rotation with consistently good yields recorded.

“The land has excellent road access, is well fenced and gated and the husbandry has been first class, with minimal waste and weed growth,”