Inaugural conference in Shropshire reinforces local good food message

Fruit grower Tom Adams, of Weston Rhyn, on the conference platform with permaculture specialist Chris Evans

The event was organised by the Shropshire Good Food Partnership and held at Partridge Farm on the Linley Estate near Bishop’s Castle.

A packed schedule featured local and national scientists, farmers, growers and chefs in a diverse programme focused on creating a regenerative and resilient food and farming system in the region.

Shropshire Good Food Partnership founder Jenny Rouquette said: “We were looking for a way to launch a broad debate about the future of our food and farming systems in the Marches and we hope we achieved that.

"We were thrilled that there was a real energy at the conference inspired by so many people engaged in different aspects of producing good, local food, and its journey from farm to fork."

The conference also included a collaboration hub and culminated in a people's assembly. Views and debates from these will be used to shape a vision for the local food future and how all those involved can work together to achieve it.

One keynote speaker – author Chris Smaje – said the conference helped to heighten awareness of the challenges facing food production and the need for wider debate and action.

“As communities we need to be taking more responsibility for our food supply and produce more food for ourselves. That obviously includes local farmers but it also has to include wider local communities more than has been the case historically,” he said.

Josiah Meldrum, co-founder of bean, grain and seed company Hodmedod, added: "It is people and the relationships they develop that bring change. Opportunities such as this conference to bring people together from all over the food system are really critical to starting those conversations."

The organisers will now consider how to take the experience of the conference and the outcomes forward to support a food and farming network at a bioregional level.

The Shropshire Good Food Partnership, which includes representatives of farmers and growers, retailers, food banks, community organisations and councils, is on a mission to

create a local food system to benefit people, place and planet.