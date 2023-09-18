UK Dairy Show 2023 at Telford International Centre

The ninth event was held last week at the Telford International Centre and Rebecca Barningham, of UK Dairy Day, said it has now firmly established itself as the best one-day dairy show in the UK.

“There were record trade stands and cattle exhibitors visiting the event,” she said.

“The engaging practical demonstrations, topical seminars and active debates in the industry panels created a real buzz with networking and sharing advice.

“Throughout the busy internal and external trade stand areas, dairy farmers and industry professionals were actively doing business and seeking that important information for their dairy farm.

“The cattle show showcased the best six dairy breeds, judged under the spotlights and National Championships were awarded to Ayrshire, Brown Swiss and Holstein.

“We would like to thank everyone who supported the event, and we are looking forward to returning next year to celebrate the UK Dairy Day for its tenth anniversary year.”

Semex UK was crowned the winner of the UK Dairy Day 2023 New Product Competition, sponsored by IDEXX.

The annual competition was open for exhibitors who had booked trade stand space and companies that were sponsoring the 2023 event.

The competition was judged by Lilia Kazemi-Egbunike and Danuta Radzio from IDEXX.

Octaklean System was highly commended while SlurryForSoil – Sylgen Animal Health also received recognition from the judges.

The judges said: “We chose Semex Methane efficiency index as the winner.

“We see this product as something ground-breaking in the market that addresses the industry challenges with methane and this product ties in well to the net zero targets.”