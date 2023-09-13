In pictures: UK Dairy Day at Telford International Centre

Shropshire is playing host to a leading event in the agricultural calendar today

Emily Davies with Ribermead Verdi Pixi from Westcott Farm in Devon. All pictures: Jamie Ricketts
Telford’s International Centre hosts UK Dairy Day, which is now in its ninth year, with the event featuring a whole host of activities.

Trade exhibitors include feed manufacturers, animal health suppliers, vets, milk buyers, dairy and farm equipment suppliers and there are also professional service providers and charities.

Emily Davies with Ribermead Verdi Pixi from Westcott Farm in Devon. All pictures: Jamie Ricketts
Parading at Telford International Centre
The competition ring
Advice was on offer from a range of organisations
UK Dairy Show 2023 at Telford International Centre
The UK Dairy Show 2023 at Telford International Centre
Max Ardali from Muller with their new Barista Milk.
A host of experts were on hand
Discussing some of the machinery
Telford International Centre
The UK Dairy Show 2023 at Telford International Centre.
UK Dairy Show 2023 at Telford International Centre.
A leading line-up of judges is casting its professional eye over the show ring for the six dairy breeds competing under the spotlights.

The first floor of the venue features the Sharing Knowledge zone with industry panels and seminars with speakers covering key dairy industry subjects that inform the audience and create topical discussion.

The external areas feature practical demonstrations on calf anatomy painting as well as foot trimming and knife sharpening, along with type classification demonstrations.

For further information, visit ukdairyday.co.uk

