In pictures: UK Dairy Day at Telford International Centre

Emily Davies with Ribermead Verdi Pixi from Westcott Farm in Devon. All pictures: Jamie Ricketts

Telford’s International Centre hosts UK Dairy Day, which is now in its ninth year, with the event featuring a whole host of activities.

Trade exhibitors include feed manufacturers, animal health suppliers, vets, milk buyers, dairy and farm equipment suppliers and there are also professional service providers and charities.

A leading line-up of judges is casting its professional eye over the show ring for the six dairy breeds competing under the spotlights.

The first floor of the venue features the Sharing Knowledge zone with industry panels and seminars with speakers covering key dairy industry subjects that inform the audience and create topical discussion.

The external areas feature practical demonstrations on calf anatomy painting as well as foot trimming and knife sharpening, along with type classification demonstrations.