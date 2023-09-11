September date for 90th Cruckton Ploughing match

By Matthew PanterFarmingPublished:

A day full of activities will take place as an historic agricultural show is held later this month.

The 90th Cruckton Ploughing Matchwill be taking place.
The 90th Cruckton Ploughing Matchwill be taking place.

The 90th Cruckton Ploughing match is on Saturday, September 23 at Hayes Farm, Alberbury, Shrewsbury.

Farmers will be competing in Tractor ploughing classes with the show holding a qualifying area final competition.

There will be demonstrations and trade stands while Shropshire YFC will holding their final league competition.

Sheep dog trials return this year while there will be music plus tractor and trailer rides on from 12pm.

Food and drink will be available throughout the day.

For more information, visit crucktonploughing.org.uk

Farming
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News