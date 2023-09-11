September date for 90th Cruckton Ploughing match

The 90th Cruckton Ploughing Matchwill be taking place.

The 90th Cruckton Ploughing match is on Saturday, September 23 at Hayes Farm, Alberbury, Shrewsbury.

Farmers will be competing in Tractor ploughing classes with the show holding a qualifying area final competition.

There will be demonstrations and trade stands while Shropshire YFC will holding their final league competition.

Sheep dog trials return this year while there will be music plus tractor and trailer rides on from 12pm.

Food and drink will be available throughout the day.