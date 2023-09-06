Shropshire Farming Talk: Unlocking Dairy Success

Nick Challenor

The world of real-time analytics empowers farmers with actionable insights at their fingertips.

When data drives decisions, success can follow – healthy hooves, healthy cows, healthy incomes.

Our approach maximises efficiency and animal welfare.

Digital data integration is allowing us to continuously monitor individual cow health and behaviour.

By tracking patterns in movement, weight distribution, and even changes in posture, farmers gain real-time insights into potential hoof health issues.

This data-driven approach enables early detection of lameness or discomfort, allowing timely intervention and treatment.

As a result, cattle experience reduced pain and stress, leading to better overall welfare and, consequently, improved performance.

Foot trimming, when informed by comprehensive data, becomes a targeted and strategic process.

With insights into each animal's specific needs, trimming can be customised, ensuring optimal hoof balance and minimising strain.

This precision contributes to improved mobility, reducing the risk of lameness and its associated negative impacts on milk yield and reproductive performance.

In essence, the digital data and foot trimming services we offer, empowers farmers to be proactive, responsive, and precise in their approach.

By improving the comfort and well-being of cattle, this directly translates into elevated herd performance, ultimately contributing to healthier animals and a more successful dairy operation.