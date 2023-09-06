“Do the right thing” over farm payment delays, says NFU

Minette Batters

The Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) should have been up and running to deliver payments by December, but critical delays in the roll-out of the new scheme mean most farmers are unable to access it.

The NFU said, crucially, this coincides with major reductions in payments under the old scheme which SFI was meant to replace, leaving farmers facing a double whammy in the run-up to Christmas.

NFU President Minette Batters said: “We now know that farmers will not be paid this year, despite assurances that they would be.

“With farm input costs through the roof and interest rates soaring, this leaves farmers in a perilous place. The old scheme goes, the new one’s not ready, and farm businesses are caught in the middle. That’s not fair and we are calling on ministers to recognise that and make it right.”

Mrs Batters added: “It’s Back British Farming Day next week; a celebration of farming and growing, of great food, of our countryside and of people who make a huge contribution to the UK economy. It would be great if government could have some good news on this for farmers then.”

The NFU is calling on ministers to halt any further reduction in existing farm payments – due to fall by another £720 million this year alone – until delivery problems with SFI are resolved.