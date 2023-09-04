Shropshire Farming Talk: Country Land and Business Association's pledge

John Greenshields

Many farmers and landowners already have a special bond with the Armed Forces, having served themselves as former personnel or by employing military veterans, with both environments requiring many of the same skills.

Making the commitment at The Royal Welsh Show, the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) has made the promise to show support to those who have served in the Armed Forces, helping ensure that they will be treated with fairness and respect, by being the first national rural trade association to become a signatory of the Armed Forces Covenant.

The CLA has made three pledges in connection with the Covenant.

The first is to encourage CLA member businesses to employ veterans of the Armed Forces.

The second is to share information to facilitate our members to work with the military community.

And finally to link-up with national and regional frameworks that currently support military veterans, improving their physical and mental well-being when they leave the forces for a new life.

Owing to a shortage in domestic labour and restrictions in connection to overseas workers, the pledge comes as many rural businesses are facing a challenge in recruitment in a wide range of roles.

We are asking landowners and farmers to get involved and become Veterans’ Champions. Not only to help veterans by providing a fulfilling and secure, long-term job, but to help you fill any labour gaps that you may have.

Veterans can become an integral part of the rural workforce and community, with many military veterans possessing unique skills that can prove extremely valuable to rural employers.

