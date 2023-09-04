Shropshire farm with 'remarkable history' going back 800 years on market for £1.25m

White Abbey Farm

Savills are marketing White Abbey Farm, Alderbury, Shrewsbury, which includes a Grade II listed, five-bedroom farmhouse, plus range of traditional and modern buildings with land extending to about 140.89 acres.

Rhydian Scurlock-Jones, rural director at Savills in the West Midlands, said: “White Abbey Farm’s history is as remarkable as its peaceful setting.

"Its sale represents a very rare opportunity to acquire an investment farm, subject to tenancy, that has been running as a ring fenced, livestock and arable operation.”

The farm and surrounding land

White Abbey was a Grandmontine Priory, founded by Fulk Fitz Warin III as a hour of Arrouaisian Canons and begun between 1221 and 1226.

Alberbury Priory was eventually transferred to the Grandmontine Order and became one of only three in the country, dependant on the Abbey of Grandmontine in Limousin, France.

Along with other alien priories during the French wars Alberbury was seized by Edward III in 1337.

The surviving chantries were eventually suppressed in 1547. The remains of the priory are now incorporated into a modern day farmstead complete with original features and characteristics.

The farmhouse features well-proportioned rooms, incorporating original features from the priory.

One of the bedrooms with its historic features

These include quadripartite stone vaulting to the ceilings in the remaining central section of the priory complete with carved bosses.

The accommodation includes a large family kitchen diner with log burner and character features, large utility and boot room, sitting room, dining room and ground floor shower room.

There are five well-sized bedrooms and a large family bathroom, with free standing bath and shower.

The kitchen

The traditional buildings at White Abbey are arranged around a central courtyard. The buildings are constructed of red brick with tiled roof and vary from single and two storey. The buildings are in good condition and are used for housing and storage.

In addition there is a range of modern buildings to house livestock, along with a substantial grain store with drying facilities installed.