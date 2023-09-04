Minette Batters

The NFU is looking for applicants for its popular Student & Young Farmer Ambassador Programme 2024.

The 12-month programme has been running successfully for almost five years, providing a unique opportunity to advocate for British agriculture, learn more about the industry and develop a range of skills.

Successful applicants will have the opportunity to fly the flag for the industry at important agricultural and political events, showcasing the significance of British food and farming to the nation.

This year, the application process is a little different to ensure it is accessible for everyone. To apply, prospective ambassadors are asked to send in a video application, giving them the opportunity to show their personality, communications skills and enthusiasm for farming.

NFU President Minette Batters said: “The Student and Young Farmer Ambassador Programme offers a brilliant opportunity to develop your knowledge of food and farming, while helping to garner public support for British agriculture.

"It runs alongside our other programmes, including the Poultry Industry Programme, Cereals Development Programme and Sugar Industry Programme to support the next generation.

“Student and Young Farmer Ambassadors play an instrumental role in engaging and educating young people, representing the voice and views of young farmers and highlighting the work that needs to be done to raise our domestic food security up the political agenda.

“Over the past four years, we’ve been fortunate to have outstanding ambassadors who have gone on to achieve remarkable things, and I would encourage anyone thinking about applying to take up the excellent opportunity. I am immensely proud of the programme’s unwavering commitment to inclusivity, as embracing diversity is vital for the success of any industry and we welcome anyone who is passionate about agriculture and wants to champion the future of farming.”

Student and Young Farmer Ambassador Hannah Cuthbert 2022/23 said: “The Student and Young Farmer Ambassador Programme has connected me with amazing individuals who share my passion for agriculture. Together, we’ve shared ideas, discussed our vision for the future of British farming and made a tangible impact over the past year. The programme has also provided opportunities to attend fantastic events, share my experiences and boost my confidence along the way.”