Shropshire young farmers have a real ball at annual event

Around 1,000 people were in attendance at the Shropshire Federation of Young Farmer's Club chairman's ball took place at Top Twenty Field, Shrewsbury.
The event took on a pirate theme and, prior to the ball, the SFYFC hosted a charity cinema night showing Pirates of the Caribbean, with proceeds going towards the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.
The ball proved a fantastic evening for young farmers from up and down the country. Those in attendance included a group from Devon YFC, who were on the return leg of a county exchange.
They toured some of the county visiting sights including Farlow Farm Nursery, Little Wytheford Farms Sunflowers and Ironbridge.
Speaking on behalf of SFYFC, Ruby Brooker said: "It was a massive team effort to organise the event and we had about 1,000 people on the night, people from all over came, including some from Scotland.
"There's always a lot of competition to make it bigger and better than the year before, it went smoothly and I think everyone had a fantastic time."
"It was a great chance to have a wide audience and show what we are about here in Shropshire. We already have plans for next year with theme ideas being discussed for the next one."