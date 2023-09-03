Shropshire young farmers have a real ball at annual event

By Matthew PanterFarmingPublished:

Young farmers from across the country had a ball when they descended on Shropshire.

There was a big attendance. Pictures: Noah Pluck / Yil Aerial Photography
There was a big attendance. Pictures: Noah Pluck / Yil Aerial Photography

Around 1,000 people were in attendance at the Shropshire Federation of Young Farmer's Club chairman's ball took place at Top Twenty Field, Shrewsbury.

Young farmers from across the country attended. Pictures: Noah Pluck / Yil Aerial Photography

The event took on a pirate theme and, prior to the ball, the SFYFC hosted a charity cinema night showing Pirates of the Caribbean, with proceeds going towards the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.

The Shropshire Young Farmers Chairman's Ball. Pictures: Noah Pluck / Yil Aerial Photography
The Shropshire Young Farmers Chairman's Ball. Pictures: Noah Pluck / Yil Aerial Photography
Enjoying the bumper cars. Pictures: Noah Pluck / Yil Aerial Photography
Enjoying the bumper cars. Pictures: Noah Pluck / Yil Aerial Photography
There was a pirate theme. Pictures: Noah Pluck / Yil Aerial Photography
There was a pirate theme. Pictures: Noah Pluck / Yil Aerial Photography
Soaking up the atmosphere. Pictures: Noah Pluck / Yil Aerial Photography
Soaking up the atmosphere. Pictures: Noah Pluck / Yil Aerial Photography
Parrot antics. Pictures: Noah Pluck / Yil Aerial Photography
Parrot antics. Pictures: Noah Pluck / Yil Aerial Photography
There was lots to smile about. Pictures: Noah Pluck / Yil Aerial Photography
There was lots to smile about. Pictures: Noah Pluck / Yil Aerial Photography
The Shropshire Young Farmers Chairman's Ball. Pictures: Noah Pluck / Yil Aerial Photography
The Shropshire Young Farmers Chairman's Ball. Pictures: Noah Pluck / Yil Aerial Photography
Young farmers from across the country attended. Pictures: Noah Pluck / Yil Aerial Photography
Young farmers from across the country attended. Pictures: Noah Pluck / Yil Aerial Photography
The Shropshire Young Farmers Chairman's Ball. Pictures: Noah Pluck / Yil Aerial Photography
The Shropshire Young Farmers Chairman's Ball. Pictures: Noah Pluck / Yil Aerial Photography
All smiles at the ball. Pictures: Noah Pluck / Yil Aerial Photography
All smiles at the ball. Pictures: Noah Pluck / Yil Aerial Photography
The Shropshire Young Farmers Chairman's Ball. Pictures: Noah Pluck / Yil Aerial Photography
The Shropshire Young Farmers Chairman's Ball. Pictures: Noah Pluck / Yil Aerial Photography
Monstaball performed. Pictures: Noah Pluck / Yil Aerial Photography
Monstaball performed. Pictures: Noah Pluck / Yil Aerial Photography
Everyone had a good time. Pictures: Noah Pluck / Yil Aerial Photography
Everyone had a good time. Pictures: Noah Pluck / Yil Aerial Photography
The Shropshire Young Farmers Chairman's Ball. Pictures: Noah Pluck / Yil Aerial Photography
The Shropshire Young Farmers Chairman's Ball. Pictures: Noah Pluck / Yil Aerial Photography

The ball proved a fantastic evening for young farmers from up and down the country. Those in attendance included a group from Devon YFC, who were on the return leg of a county exchange.

Soaking up the atmosphere. Pictures: Noah Pluck / Yil Aerial Photography

They toured some of the county visiting sights including Farlow Farm Nursery, Little Wytheford Farms Sunflowers and Ironbridge.

Speaking on behalf of SFYFC, Ruby Brooker said: "It was a massive team effort to organise the event and we had about 1,000 people on the night, people from all over came, including some from Scotland.

"There's always a lot of competition to make it bigger and better than the year before, it went smoothly and I think everyone had a fantastic time."

Everyone had a good time. Pictures: Noah Pluck / Yil Aerial Photography

"It was a great chance to have a wide audience and show what we are about here in Shropshire. We already have plans for next year with theme ideas being discussed for the next one."

Farming
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News