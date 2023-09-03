Shropshire young farmers have a real ball at annual event

There was a big attendance. Pictures: Noah Pluck / Yil Aerial Photography

Around 1,000 people were in attendance at the Shropshire Federation of Young Farmer's Club chairman's ball took place at Top Twenty Field, Shrewsbury.

Young farmers from across the country attended. Pictures: Noah Pluck / Yil Aerial Photography

The event took on a pirate theme and, prior to the ball, the SFYFC hosted a charity cinema night showing Pirates of the Caribbean, with proceeds going towards the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.

The ball proved a fantastic evening for young farmers from up and down the country. Those in attendance included a group from Devon YFC, who were on the return leg of a county exchange.

Soaking up the atmosphere. Pictures: Noah Pluck / Yil Aerial Photography

They toured some of the county visiting sights including Farlow Farm Nursery, Little Wytheford Farms Sunflowers and Ironbridge.

Speaking on behalf of SFYFC, Ruby Brooker said: "It was a massive team effort to organise the event and we had about 1,000 people on the night, people from all over came, including some from Scotland.

"There's always a lot of competition to make it bigger and better than the year before, it went smoothly and I think everyone had a fantastic time."

Everyone had a good time. Pictures: Noah Pluck / Yil Aerial Photography