The Kington Show returns next weekend with a host of activities and displays on offer

The Kington Show, which takes place on Saturday, September 9, will include competitions, with horse, cattle and sheep classes alongside an action-packed programme of entertainment.

In the main ring, spectators can see Paul Hannam and his quad bike stunts as well as the ever popular Grand Parade of livestock, the Interhunt challenge, a hands-on experience with the RWHH hounds and a magnificent display of vintage vehicles.

On the showground, there will be entertainment from the Wye Valley Axemen, Corner Exotics, Ferret World Roadshow, Owl World and the Bill Bailey Band.

In the evening, Hereford YFC will be hosting the aftershow dance.

There will be more than 150 trade stands, including a food and craft marquee, an open dog show, horticultural classes, shearing and YFC competitions.

The event, held at The Ovals Farm, Kington HR5 3LN, is open from 9am-6pm and tickets are £15 for adults (advance tickets £12.50) and £7 for 10-17-year-olds (advance tickets £5).

Under-10s go free and dogs on leads are welcome. Parking is also free.