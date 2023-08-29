Shropshire MP joins call for Buy British section in online supermarkets

Helen Morgan

The MPS have called for retailers to incorporate a ‘Buy British’ section on their online stores.

The letter asks supermarkets to ‘create a tab that collates produce from farmers,’ and cites the improved consumer choice, environmental benefits from high-quality British produce, and need to support farmers through a difficult time as the reasons to make the change.

In a recent survey carried out by the National Farmers Union, 61 per cent of respondent farmers stated the supply chain and market volatility have negative impacts on their mental health, with 80 per cent of dairy farmers in a second NFU survey citing cash flow and profitability as key factors which throw the future of their business into doubt.

Mrs Morgan said: "I’m really pleased to join MPs from all parties in backing British farmers and calling for a simple change to support our nation’s producers.

“Farmers want to see strategies pushed by DEFRA and the government rooted in food production, and that means we need more policies in place that support consumers who want to buy British – including tightening up food labelling standards.

“I am always keen to bang the drum for our local farmers and campaign for change, especially at a time like this when many farmers feel detached from the government’s strategy.”

The MP recently spent time talking farming at the Oswestry Show, before visiting Shropshire NFU Mutual Chair Malcolm Roberts at Buckley Farm in Maesbury, and Oaklands Farm Eggs in Edaston near Wem.