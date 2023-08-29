Shropshire Farming Talk: New opportunity comes with changes to land rules

Suzanne Tucker

The changes were made in an amendment to the Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order2015 and introduce or extend permitted development rights for temporary recreational campsites, local authority works, and the use of land for camping and film-making.

In brief, the changes include

• a new permitted development right to support temporary recreational campsites

• changes to the existing right for the temporary use of buildings or land for film-making to allow for larger production sites

These changes only apply in England but they open up opportunities for landowners to explore new income streams.

Temporary campsites, for example, could be created to support a major local event such as an arts festival, especially where accommodation nearby is in short supply. And we know Shropshire and the Marches area is a magnet for film-makers because of the stunning scenery – this will allow bigger productions to set up camp without having to apply for planning permission. As with everything, there are restrictions and exceptions to what is allowed under these new permitted development rights.

It is vital that landowners seek proper legal advice before going ahead to make sure they don’t fall foul of the rules.

The temporary campsite rights allowed land to be used for tents and any supporting moveable structures, such as portable toilets. It does not allow for caravans except motorhomes and campervans.

Under the new right, land can be used as a temporary campsite for up to 60 days per calendar year and allows no more than 50 pitches.

There are restrictions to protect the local area and avoid nuisance, on site provision of movable toilet and waste facilities is required, notification must be given to the Local Authority in advance, and approval needs to be sought for land in some flood zones. The extension of the permitted development rights for film sets increases the time the land can be used from nine months in any 27 month period to 12. It also increases the area of land that can be used from 1.5 hectares to three hectares, and increases the maximum height of any temporary structure, works, plant or machinery from 15m to 20m. For more information about any aspect of planning law, contact Suzanne at FBC Manby Bowdler on 01743 266294 or email suzanne.tucker@fbcmb.co.uk