Shropshire Farming Talk: Workshops to help farmers analyse their dairy herd’s genetic potential

Marco Winters

Designed for anyone with a milk recorded herd who wants to be more actively involved in their breeding strategy, the workshops will help farmers discover their herds’ untapped potential and are running across the UK from this month to November.

The Shropshire workshop will take place on September 19.

Experts will be revealing hidden gems in herd data and each farmer attending will walk away with the tools to set clear goals and a tailored report aiming to take their breeding decisions to the next level.

Dairy genetics help predict characteristics such as milk production, increased solids and health and management traits, and the positive effects, which build up over time, are passed onto the next generation of cows.

AHDB invests over £500,000 each year in genetics and is the independent source for genetic evaluations, breeding indices and analysis for all major UK dairy breeds.

Gathering UK milk recording data provides the independent evaluations used by breeding companies, but many producers may not be making the most of this data with their herd’s breeding decisions and these workshops aim to change that.

Whether you make your own breeding decisions, work with your team or a breeding advisor, the workshops will give you what you need to unlock the hidden breeding potential in your herd.

So come along to a workshop and see what it’s all about! Find out more at ahdb.org.uk