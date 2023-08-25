Harper Adams

The University will exhibiting at New Scientist Live, which takes place at the ExCel London centre from October 7-9 and will be the show’s lead Education Partner.

Senior Engagement Fellow Kit Franklin will be among the wealth of speakers who will be presenting at the event, appearing along experts such as Maddie Moate and Hamza Yassin.

He will be one of the key speakers on the Our Planet stage speaking about the future of food production – and the role that robots, such as those developed at Harper Adams University’s Hands-Free Farm, will play.

The Harper Adams events team will also be on hand on the New Scientist Live show floor in 'The Future of Food and Agriculture' zone.

They will offer a range of experiences demonstrating the impact that the teaching and research at the university, the School of Sustainable Food and Farming, and the Harper an Keele Vet School is having on the worlds of agriculture, agri-food and animal health .

Harper Adams Shows and Events Lead Sarah Swinnerton said: “It was wonderful to be part of New Scientist Live last year, and we can’t wait to showcase some of our latest experiences at this year’s event.”

The University’s Chief Global Impact Officer, Ian Rowley, added: “Events like New Scientist Live allow us to take the teaching and research we do into the heart of London, and to share it with curious minds of all ages.