Minsterley Show is a window to the farming world for visitors

By Sue AustinFarmingPublished: Comments

The agricultural community turned out in force at Minsterley Show to give visitors an insight into the world of farming.

SHREW COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 19/08/2023..Pic at the Minsterley Show near Shrewsbury. Issac Middleton 10 and Archie Middleton 11 from Ludlow, with a Yarchester Fold..
SHREW COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 19/08/2023..Pic at the Minsterley Show near Shrewsbury. Issac Middleton 10 and Archie Middleton 11 from Ludlow, with a Yarchester Fold..

Bumper crowds enjoyed the day with the weather getting better and better.

Minsterley Show near Shrewsbury
Minsterley Show near Shrewsbury
Grace 7 and Alice 3 Ravenscroft-Jones from Whitchurch with Dandylion and Daisy..
Grace 7 and Alice 3 Ravenscroft-Jones from Whitchurch with Dandylion and Daisy..
Minsterley Show near Shrewsbury. Donna-Louise Hobley and Grace Hobley 5 from Worthen..
Minsterley Show near Shrewsbury. Donna-Louise Hobley and Grace Hobley 5 from Worthen..
Minsterley Show near Shrewsbury. Smelling the blooms.
Minsterley Show near Shrewsbury. Smelling the blooms.
Minsterley Show near Shrewsbury. Becky and Luke Seabury with Alice Seabury 2 and Tigger. From Longden..
Minsterley Show near Shrewsbury. Becky and Luke Seabury with Alice Seabury 2 and Tigger. From Longden..
Minsterley Show near Shrewsbury..
Minsterley Show near Shrewsbury..
Minsterley Show near Shrewsbury..
Minsterley Show near Shrewsbury..
Minsterley Show near Shrewsbury. Arthur 5 and Winnie 4 Davies..
Minsterley Show near Shrewsbury. Arthur 5 and Winnie 4 Davies..
Minsterley Show near Shrewsbury. Amara Hedge 5 and Rob and Marcus Hanmer from Hinton..
Minsterley Show near Shrewsbury. Amara Hedge 5 and Rob and Marcus Hanmer from Hinton..

Secretary, Susan Sandells, said the ground was muddy underfoot in the morning but the weather improved throughout the day.

"We have really good entry numbers and visitors. Talking to those on the trade stands they said they had been really busy and had a cracking day, which was great to hear."

"People seemed pleased to be able to get together, particularly after the past few years. Minsterley Show is very much a country show and for many people it is a great chance to see people and old friends that they haven't seen for a long time."

"The motorcycle display was a big hit and the fun fair and village green were very popular. We had a full fun fair this year, the first since the pandemic."

The vintage vehicles parade was also a highlight.

For the show president, David Evans, it was a busy day.

As well as his role heading the show he also had a stall to raise money and awareness for the charity, Pick Ups for Peace, supported by Young Farmers.

The charity is sending Pick Ups Trucks, 4x4s and ambulances to Ukraine, loaded with supplies.

Farming
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News