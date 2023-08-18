SWS Broadband connects traders at Minsterley Show

Shropshire based SWS Broadband has powered up this year’s Minsterley Show, providing a free connectivity solution to the whole of the show ground. Pictured ready to install one of the dishes is show chairman Neale Manning with SWS sales director Rachel Corner.

SWS Broadband is providing a connectivity solution at tomorrow's Minsterley Show, ensuring show organisers and stall holders are able to take card machine payments on the gates and on individual stands.

Susan Sandalls, show secretary, said: “We can’t thank SWS Broadband enough for providing us with a wireless solution across the whole showground. Our annual show is a huge fundraiser for us as a Society and is really important for us and our trade stands to be able to take electronic payments by card machine, rather than relying on ‘cash only’.

This year's show will be raising money to help send more trucks over to the frontline in Ukraine, as part of the Pick-ups for Peace project.

Rachel Corner, sales director at SWS, said: “As a local company rooted in the communities we serve, we are thrilled to not only have our own stand at Minsterley Show, but also to be providing an integral service on the day.

“We have installed two temporary, but ultra-fast, wireless links to the showground, which will offer connectivity to all vendors ensuring their card machines work effectively and that they are able to take electronic payments by card machine.”

The Minsterley Show is Shropshire’s oldest and most prestigious one day agricultural show. It takes place tomorrow (Saturday, August 19) at the showground at Lea Cross, near Shrewsbury (on the A488 Bishop’s Castle Road) and gates open to the public at 8.30am.