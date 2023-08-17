Collector pays out £13k for 1988 commemorative tractor at Mid Wales dispersal sale

The Case International 1394 four wheel drive tractor that sold for £13,000.

The Case International 1394 four wheel drive tractor, made in 1988, reached £13,000 before the hammer fell to a Northern Ireland buyer who had made the trip to the auction at Brynffynon, Sarnau, near Llanymynech.

The tractor, which had done 3,752hrs, came with front weights and was taxed until 2024. The 250-lot auction was conducted by leading regional auctioneers Halls on behalf of Mrs Cynthia Jones and the Haigh family.

“Because the tractor was a collectors’ item and commemorative edition, it attracted a lot of interest and sold for more than it would have cost in 1988,” said auctioneer James Evans, a director of Halls. “There is a huge amount of interest in these old tractors, particularly, in this case, from Northern Ireland.”

Another surprise came in the form of a 1988 Peugeot 205 XRAD Diesel van, which had 51,419 miles on the clock and sold for £2,100.

The van had been off the road for five years.