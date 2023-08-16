Shropshire MP vows to 'bang drum for British produce'

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan says it is vital to keep 'banging the drum for British produce'.

Helen Morgan at Oaklands Farm

And she urged people in the agricultural industry to contact her so she can hear more details about issues facing Shropshire farmers or Defra policies they believe should be challenged.

It comes after Mrs Morgan recently spent time talking farming at the Oswestry Show, before visiting Shropshire NFU Mutual Chair Malcolm Roberts, at Buckley Farm in Maesbury, and Oaklands Farm Eggs, in Edaston, near Wem.

She said: “Agriculture is the backbone of the rural economy and British farmers are the best in the world but it’s clear more can be done to support them through a tough time.

“A good start would be stopping constant trade deals which undercut British producers. I’ve spoken to lots of farmers and industry leaders recently, seeing the challenges that businesses face first hand.

“If anyone in farming and agriculture in North Shropshire wants to raise an issue or challenge an injustice with DEFRA or the government, I’d really encourage them to get in touch with my office.

“In a county as rural as ours, it’s important we keep fighting for farmers and banging the drum for British produce.”

Matthew Panter

