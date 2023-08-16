Shropshire Farming Talk: 'We are here for you'

Shropshire Star farming columnist Christine Downes

It has developed over the years, according to the needs of farming families.

The national Big Farming Survey in 2021 was undertaken by RABI and the findings illustrated the worries, anxiety and poor mental and physical health suffered by both men and women involved in agriculture.

We all know that maintaining a positive attitude is important, but several factors combine to cause stress in farming people’s health and well being.

The unpredictable weather, the fear of compliance inspections, financial worries, loneliness, animal health, TB, succession planning all these and more can cause great pressures.

Whatever the issue RABI offers confidential advice, practical effective help, and emotional support. The Freephone helpline 0800 188 4444 is available 24/7.

The number of callers has risen to the accredited counsellors with an understanding and knowledge of the complex issues affecting farming people.

It is good to talk, the relief of explaining worries to an empathetic listener is summed up by this caller to RABI, saying “Thank you for all your kindness, it has helped my feelings of being overwhelmed. I didn’t know which way to turn, my accident has meant I couldn’t do as much as I needed to do, I felt at a low point, your support is giving me hope.”

This season is proving to be the most trying and difficult weather situation for the farming community as they anxiously study every weather app and all the cloud formations. The effort in making silage or hay for winter forage, and gathering the corn with the worries of extra drying costs is causing many financial concerns.

The generosity of many supporters who help to continue fundraising enables the charity to continue to carry on its work.

The Shropshire committee has received funds from refreshments at Preen Manor, and Eaton Mascott Hall; many friends enjoyed visiting Dearnsdale Fruit farm with delicious strawberries, and seeing milking robots in action at Petsey Farm.

Local shows have helped to raise awareness and funds for RABI.

Please come along to Minsterley Show on Saturday. There will be books, jigsaws and a warm welcome from The Shropshire Committee with time to chat.