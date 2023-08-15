Shropshire farmer 'thrilled and honoured' by national nomination

Oliver Scott

Oliver Scott, Farms Director at Bradford Estates, has been nominated in the Arable Farmer of the Year category at the 2023 British Farming Awards.

"I am thrilled and honoured to be named among the talented finalists," he said.

"As well as being grateful for the recognition, I am excited to be able to celebrate the journey we have made so far.

"These awards recognise British farmers and agricultural businesses for their commitment, resilience and innovation, which are all values we place highly in our work."

Oliver is nominated for the award, sponsored by Kramp, alongside Colin Chappell, Chappell Farms, Lincolnshire, Ed Horton, S.S. Horton and Sons, Gloucestershire and Nick Padwick, Ken Hill Farms and Estate, Norfolk.

Alongside farming’s core sectors including dairy, beef, sheep and arable, there is also a celebration of new entrants coming into the industry, a wealth of diversification businesses, families across multiple generations and social media influencers.

The awards also highlight some of the most sophisticated technology leading some of the industry’s most exciting initiatives in food production and management.

Organised by Agriconnect, parent company of Farmers Guardian, Arable Farming and Dairy Farmer, the British Farming Awards is supported by Morrisons.

Now entering its 11th year, the British Farming Awards has become a nationally recognised event showcasing hundreds of British food and drink producers undertaking fantastic work across the sector.

Last year, the event welcomed more than 820 farmers and industry professionals to the Vox in Birmingham, which will once again play host to this year’s event taking place on October, 19.