Organisers hope for record-breaking year at Minsterley Show

In-hand supreme champion 2022 Starlans Sun-Ray. Photo from equinepix

The show returns to Lea Cross on Saturday after visitor numbers were broken last year on the show's 146th anniversary.

This year’s main attraction is Moto Stunts International who will be performing exhilarating tricks on quads, Jimnys, motorbikes, and a mini monster Jeep.

The dog show is back by popular demand. There will be 54 classes split across four sections – family fun dog show, Lurchers, Working Terrier and Whippets.

All classes are just £2 to enter and there will be a professional photographer capturing pictures of pets on the day. Images will be available to purchase for £3-4, depending on the size.

The horse section has many new classes this year with almost 130 in-hand and ridden classes.

"We are once again delighted to be the only show in Shropshire, and only one of 25 shows across the country, to have been awarded the prestigious HOYS Price Family Semi-Final Qualifier," said horse section secretary Gaynor Vaughan.

"The winner of this will be judged by Andrew Elliot, who is a very well-known figure in the equine world as an auctioneer selling horses of all disciplines from the National Hunt and Thoroughbreds to Dressage and Eventing.

There will also be children’s arts and crafts competitions, races in the main ring at 3pm and free face painting and a free circus workshop in the village green tent from 11.30 am.

There will also be free entertainment from the animal man and Hulu-hooping sensation Nula Hula.

Tickets cost £15 for an adult and £5 for children or a family ticket (two adults and three paying children) costs £35. Under-5s go free.