Finalists named for British Farming Awards

Oliver Scott

Some of the country’s most talented and dynamic farmers are battling it out across the 15 categories. Alongside farming’s core sectors including dairy, beef, sheep and arable, there is also a celebration of new entrants coming into the industry, a wealth of diversification businesses, families across multiple generations and social media influencers.

The awards also highlight some of the most sophisticated technology leading some of the industry’s most exciting initiatives in food production and management.

The finalists in agricultural student of the year category, sponsored by AGCO, include Harper Adams University’s Stephen Evans and Isla Soutter.

The arable farmer of the year award, sponsored by Kramp, sees Oliver Scott, of Woodlands Farm, Bradford Farming, Shropshire as a finalist. Up for beef farmer of the year, sponsored by ABP, are Neil Davies, Cefnllan Livestock, Powys and Greg and Rowan Pickstock, G and D Pickstock, Powys.

Organised by Agriconnect, parent company of Farmers Guardian, Arable Farming and Dairy Farmer, the British Farming Awards is supported by Morrisons.

Now entering its 11th year, the British Farming Awards has become a nationally recognised event .

Last year, the event welcomed more than 820 farmers and industry professionals to the Vox in Birmingham, which will once again play host to this year’s event, taking place on October 19.

Two special recognition awards – outstanding contribution to British agriculture and Farmers Guardian farming hero – will be announced during the awards evening.

Farmers Guardian editor Olivia Midgley said: “The awards recognise individuals who are driving their businesses forward with integrity and acumen, against an ever-changing political and economic landscape.

"Our finalists demonstrate resilience and tenacity to exemplary standards.”