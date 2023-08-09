Oak farm at Burwarton. Picture: Bethpage

Oak Farm, managed by care provider Bethphage, was able to showcase its produce and crafts and was thrilled to win some horticultural awards for its efforts.

The farm in Ditton Priors provides day opportunities for adults with learning disabilities. It has been a regular attendee at the Burwarton Show for 20 years.

Individuals work on the farm daily, participating in numerous activities and learning about animal husbandry and horticulture.

Despite the mud, Oak Farm was delighted to return to one of the UKs largest one day shows.

Oak Farm manager Ceri Burgess said: "There has been a real buzz at Oak Farm in the run up to us attending Burwarton.

"We prepare for our stall months in advance and everyone at Oak Farm loves to get involved. It plays a huge part in our summer activities.”

This year, Oak Farm was responsible for the hanging baskets and the flowers in the members' tents and provided cut flowers for 50 tables, so was busy creating small flower arrangements in addition to the usual work of growing produce and making jams and chutneys to sell.

Ms Burgess added: "Oak Farm are always grateful for the support that we receive from the Burwarton Show.

"We have been attending for around 20 years so we really do feel part of the farming community here.

"Having a trade stall at Burwarton gives us a great opportunity. The workers at Oak Farm take such pride in what they do, they love setting up the stall and then talking to people about the work they do at Oak Farm.

"They also benefit from meeting and chatting to other tradespeople at Burwarton, they can learn from experts about animal husbandry and horticulture.

"I can’t think of a better way for people to talk about what we do at the farm than by attending an agricultural event and showing off our produce“

“We also love to meet new faces, some families have sought us out and chatted to us about options for their children with learning disabilities as often they do not know what is out there for when their children become adults.

"They often feel reassured to know there are places like Oak Farm for people to learn new skills, socialise and follow their interests in a safe and welcoming environment.”

Oak Farm were also proud recipients of several Women’s Institute horticultural awards including 1st prize in courgettes, 2nd prize in eggs, 3rd prize in beans and 3rd prize in onions

All money raised from sales of produce goes back into the running of Oak Farm.

To find out more about Oak Farm visit: bethphage.co.uk/what-we-do/oak-farm or email oakfarm@bethphage.co.uk or call 01746712352

Bethphage is a charity based in Shrewsbury delivering support services for people with learning disabilities and employing over 350 people.