Farm machinery sales at £5.6m this year, say auctioneers Halls

One of the dispersal sales

Farm dispersal sales have been held across an area spanning from the West Midlands to Mid and North Wales, while collective farm machinery auctions are held in Shrewsbury and Kidderminster throughout the year.

Bidders unable to attend the auctions can either bid and purchase online through the MartEye platform or leave telephone bids with the auction team at Halls, which has a network of offices across Shropshire, Powys and Worcestershire.

Traditionally, most farm dispersal sales are held in the autumn but, this year, Halls has been organising auctions virtually every month as farmers have retired, changed farming policy or, sadly, passed away.

Auctioneer Jonny Dymond, manager of Shrewsbury Auction Centre, says the increased number of dispersal sales and buoyant prices for second hand farm machinery are the result of a combination of factors.

The high cost of new machinery and supply chain problems have increased demand for genuine, well maintained second hand machinery. Inflation, bank interest rates and the rising cost of living are other contributory factors.

Many farmers have also opted to cash in surplus machinery to take advantage of the good prices.

"We have had a tremendous run of sales and, as our good reputation grows by word of mouth in farming circles, we are extending our geographical reach and attracting new clients,” said Mr Dymond. “The result has been very strong prices at our sales. For example, at our dispersal sale at Penley, near Wrexham, we sold a 2012 Land Rover Defender Hardtop 90 for £25,500. It was a particularly high spec, low mileage example, but it was still an exceptional price.

“What is particularly attractive to buyers is the genuine nature of our sales. The machinery is unreserved which appeals to buyers because they know they can come and buy the machinery they want.

“Traditionally, the autumn is the busiest time of the year for dispersal sales, but we have been busy since January. We have more sales booked for August 12 and 18, September 8 and October 21.

“Part of the success is that sales have been held when they have not clashed with other auctions. Having said that, when planning the sale last week at Penley, the only gap in our sales calendar unfortunately clashed with two major shows. I’m delighted to report that I have rarely seen so many people at a sale, even though it was raining!

“I would like to say a big thank you to everybody who has supported our sales. We like to think that we provide good value to our clients and the way we promote our sales and deal with people in the right way have made us an attractive option. It’s very much a team effort by the company which is driven from the top to the bottom to provide good service.”